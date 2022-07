RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Rayne Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at People’s Credit Union.

According to the Rayne Police Department Facebook page, the armed robbery happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the People’s Credit Union on Hwy 90 East in Rayne. Detectives are currently working the scene and the investigation is continuing.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.