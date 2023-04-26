CROWLEY, La (KLFY) Crowley Police have arrested Joseph “Crip” Guidry, 42 of Crowley in connection to the murder of Stephon Williams, 28 and the shooting of another victim Saturday afternoon.

Police say Guidry surrendered to police Wednesday evening.

He is charged with one count of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted first degree homicide.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert says this arrest is a major step in their investigation.

The family of the deceased say they are understandably shaken by this violent act and now continues to express concerns over the safety of the area.

They are calling for justice for Williams as well as peace in the community.

The shooting happened just off of W. Hutchinson Ave. on DR FL Johnson Ave. around noon on Saturday. Police say Williams was dead on the scene when they arrived and another victim whose identity, have not been released, was struck twice in the leg. The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The family of both victims say this is beyond heartbreaking and devastating as they just want justice.

Police are actively investigating the incident and have appealed to the public for any information that could help in their efforts. William’s grandmother Loretta Guillory says when she got the news, she couldn’t believe her grandson was dead.

“Stephon can’t go back to his sister and brother and say how are y’all doing today. He can’t come back and say Momo how do you feel.”

Guillory is heartbroken over the death of her grandson Stephon Williams. She says it’s devastating to know he’s no longer here and she’s left with only questions. Fighting back tears, Guillory says this act of violence concerns her about safety in Crowley. She says instead of resorting to violence, the community has to stop it.

“I don’t know, it’s just a disgrace. People should try to come together.”

The victim’s oldest sister says this is an extremely hard time for her family and she doesn’t understand why this happened. She says of course she wants justice for her brother, but she also wants it to be known she doesn’t have any hate in her heart and just wants peace in the community.

Hebert says the investigation is active and ongoing. He continues to encourage the public’s assistance. He says the community is tired of the violence in Crowley and he’s seeing more citizens helping law enforcement.

“The community is coming forward. They’re tired of the gun violence going on so you’re starting to see a lot more get involved which is what’s needed.”