CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Crowley Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a subject wanted for identity theft.
The victim discovered purchases made with their bank card on October 21. Video surveillance captured a person of interest using the card at Lowes locations in Opelousas, Lafayette and Crowley.
The subject is described as a white male with a slim build wearing a face mask, MMA Elite t-shirt and a tan baseball cap.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of this person you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.