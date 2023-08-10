CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in the city, authorities said.

Randol LeBouef of Crowley has been charged with two counts of assault by drive-by shooting, one count of aggravated battery, attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert.

Police said that officers were dispatched at approximately 1:32 p.m. Wednesday to 300 block of South Avenue O in reference to gunshots being fired in the area. Officers said there was a physical altercation that led to two subjects being victims of a shooting, neither were injured.

LeBouef was arrested shortly after the incident and is currently being held at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hebert said. Bond details were not released.