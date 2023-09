CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– A possible twister passed through Crowley causing most of a Taco Bell sign to fall on a car trapping someone inside, according Crowley Police Department.

The person was freed and sent to a nearby hospital. The person’s condition is unknown, according to authorities.

Police also said a roof was ripped off of the former El Dorado restaurant at 1111 Parkerson Ave. There are reports of some damage in the area.

More details will be shared when made available.