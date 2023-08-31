ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– LA 35/ Church Point Hwy from LA 98/ White Oak Highway to LA 365/ Branch Highway will experience phased roadway closures beginning Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

These closures are needed to install new drainage structures throughout the roadway. They will be phased in separate locations, but will accommodate local traffic, according to DOTD.

Locations and durations of closures are as follows, with weather permitting:

• 0.05 miles south of Bunker Hill Road from Monday, Sept. 11 to Monday, Sept. 18.

• 0.17 miles north of Coin Road from Tuesday, Sept. 19 to Thursday, Oct. 5.

• 0.35 miles north of Coin Road from Friday, Oct. 6 to Friday, Oct. 13.

• 0.43 miles south of Eastland Lane from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Thursday, Oct. 19.

• 0.01 miles south of Will Gossen Lane from Friday, Oct. 20 to Friday, Nov. 3.

• 0.05 miles north of LA 1102 from Saturday, Nov. 4 to Thursday, Nov. 30.

The detour for northbound traffic will be LA 98/ White Oak Highway north to LA 367/ White Oak Highway, north to LA 365/ Branch Highway and east to LA 35.

The detour for southbound traffic will be LA 365/ Branch Highway west to LA 367/ White Oak Highway, south to LA 98/ White Oak Highway and south to LA 35.