RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Tuesday night on U.S. 90 in Acadia Parish, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 90, a short distance west of the city limits of Rayne. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Amanda Soileaux of Rayne.

State Police said Soileaux was walking west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 90 when she was struck by an eastbound 2016 Toyota Corolla. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on the part of Soileaux is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis, police said.

The driver of the Corolla was not suspected of being impaired and submitted a voluntary breath sample which detected no alcohol, authorities said. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70%, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop I has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2023.