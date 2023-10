DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian in Duson dies from being struck by a vehicle; the driver left the scene, according to Duson police.

On Sunday night at approximately 8:29 p.m., officers said they responded to a traffic incident in the area of Toby Mouton Road. One person has been confirmed dead from the incident, according to authorities.

The victim has not been identified, and there are no suspects at this moment.

Updates will be provides has more information is released.