RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Some Rayne residents are currently dealing with a power outage.

The power outage is at the north substation for north areas of I-10 and some parts of the business district, according to a Facebook post from the city of Rayne.

A crew is trouble shooting the issue now.

More updates will be shared when made available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts