ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested over the weekend after they were caught in the act of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car on the side of Hwy. 90, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

Chet Miller, 39, of Dequincy, was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, resisting an officer, and possession of tools used for a crime.

Mona Aube, 57, of Crowley, was arrested and charged with possession of tools used for a crime, criminal conspiracy, and possession of schedule II narcotics.

While patrolling the area of Hwy. 90 near Ebenezer Rd. on May 13, just after midnight, a deputy spotted two vehicles on the shoulder of the highway. He noticed one was occupied and stopped to check on the vehicle/occupants.

During the interaction, the deputy believed that one of the individuals was providing an alias name. The deputy also noticed an electric saw on the passenger floorboard.

Further investigation revealed that the pair were stopped at the location to remove the catalytic converter from the other car. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of additional burglary tools as well as a small amount of narcotics.

Both Miller and Aube were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.