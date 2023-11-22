UPDATE, 8:30 a.m.: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports the truck has been removed and the ramp is clear for traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: DUSON, La. (KLFY) — The exit ramp of eastbound I-10 at Duson, exit 92, is closed due to an overturned semi box truck which was hauling sodium hydroxide, authorities said.

According to Duson Police, the chemical is not an immediate threat but all crates have to be offloaded prior to getting the truck and trailer back on their wheels.

Duson Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, and additional resources from Louisiana State Police and Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials Response Unit are assisting in the recovery and investigation.

Police said they expect the ramp to be open by mid-morning today. I-10 through traffic is not disrupted, authorities said.

