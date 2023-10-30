CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A one-year-old child in Carencro dies from a gunshot wound, according to Carencro Police Department.
On Saturday Oct. 28, shortly after 7 p.m., the officers said the responded to a shooting at 237 Prejean Rd. Upon arrival, officials said a one-year-old child was found with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.
Authorities said they learned through an investigation the child’s father was handling a gun and a single bullet was fired, hitting the child.
The identity of the child’s father has not been released at this time. Updates will be provided as more information is released.
This incident is still under investigation.
Latest Post
- Senate Democrats brush aside Dean Phillips’ challenge to Biden: ‘I just don’t understand’
- New property tax proposal in Opelousas aims to revive the city
- ‘Friends’ cast reacts to Matthew Perry’s death: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’
- What is a dry promotion and should you accept one?
- Man found dead at Colorado amusement park was armed with guns, explosives: police