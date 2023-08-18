RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– One person was pronounced dead and one hospitalized after two separate incidents involving a firearm, according Rayne Police Department.

On Friday at 5:49 p.m., Rayne Police were notified of a shooting on the corner of 4th Street and West Bernard Street. One victim was transported to a hospital, and, according to authorities, is in stable condition.

Rayne Police currently have a suspect in custody.

Also on Friday, Rayne Police were notified at 7:08 p.m. of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store located at 815 The Boulevard in Rayne. One victim was transported to a Crowley hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also have a suspect in custody for this shooting.

Both investigations are ongoing at this time and more information will be released at a later date.