CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Church Point.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Church Point Police Department requested assistance investigating a homicide which occurred in the 600 Block of Martin Luther King Drive in Church Point on Nov. 22 at 8:54 pm.

Detectives found that the suspect forced his way into a residence with a firearm. During this incident, the suspect and victim exited the residence. The victim was found outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Quincy Raheem Mouton, 30 of Church Point. Mouton is wanted for 2nd degree murder, home invasion and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

More information will be provided as it become available.

Latest Stories