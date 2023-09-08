RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rayne.

According to Louisiana State Police, the Rayne Police Department requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations on Thursday around 11:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Davis Avenue in Rayne. The initial call said a subject fired a weapon in the area, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire. One subject was shot and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 337-332-8080.