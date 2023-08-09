EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– A new scholarship has been established at LSU-Eunice to help students interested in careers in fire and emergency services.

Students awarded The Terrance “Buster” Ray Gahn Junior Memorial Scholarship will receive $1,200 per academic year. Qualifying applicants must be currently enrolled or wanting to pursue a degree in fire and emergency services.

The late Gahn Junior was a well-respected firefighter and arson investigator with the Lafayette Fire Department. Some of his friends and colleagues say he was selfless and believed in continuing education.

“He was a real advocate for education and for the firefighters to further themselves and their careers,” Glenn Usher, a former LFD firefighter, said.

“One of the other arson investigators told the story that while he was going to school because we work shift, that Buster would take his calls so that he could go and attend his classes and get his education. He was just that kind of person,” Mary Nell Harper, a retired assistant LFD chief, said.

Applications are currently being accepted with a winner being selected at some point this fall. Interested applicants should contact LSUE’s Office of Business Affairs for more information.

To donate to the scholarship fund, go to the LSU Foundation website.