CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the International Rice Festival in Crowley have released the the music lineup for the 2023 edition.
Festivalgoers can enjoy 20 different musical acts on two stages at the 85th annual festival, which will be held Oct. 19-21.
Here is the lineup of acts scheduled to appear:
Supreme Rice Sound Stage
Thursday, Oct. 19:
- 6-7:30 p.m.: TJ Gautreaux
- 8-9:30 p.m.: Category 6
- 10 p.m.- midnight: Chris Ardoin
Friday, Oct. 20:
- 5-7 p.m.: Cupid
- 7:30-9:30 p.m.: The Molly Ringwalds
- 10 p.m.- midnight: Wayne Toups
Saturday, Oct. 21:
- 5-6:15 p.m.: Tommy G
- 6:30-8 p.m.: Leif Meche
- 8:30-10 p.m.: Little Texas
- 10:30 p.m.-midnight: Spank The Monkey
Cajun Country Rice Sound Stage
Thursday, Oct. 19:
- 6-8 p.m.: Bubba Hebert
- 8:30-10 p.m.: Basin Street Band
- 10:30 p.m.-midnight: Three Thirty Seven
Friday, Oct. 20:
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Colby Latiolais
- 8-9:30 p.m.: Geno Delafosse
- 10 p.m.-midnight: Louisiana Red
Saturday, Oct. 21
- 12:30-2 p.m.: Donny Broussard
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Chubby Carrier
- 8-9:30 p.m.: Adam Leger
- 10 p.m.-midnight: Jamie Bergeron