CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the International Rice Festival in Crowley have released the the music lineup for the 2023 edition.

Festivalgoers can enjoy 20 different musical acts on two stages at the 85th annual festival, which will be held Oct. 19-21.

Here is the lineup of acts scheduled to appear:

Supreme Rice Sound Stage

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 20:

Saturday, Oct. 21:

Cajun Country Rice Sound Stage

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 20:

Saturday, Oct. 21