CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) –The Crowley Police Department (CPD) issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for an 86-year-old man whose last known location was the Pilot Gas Station in Iowa, La. on the evening of Friday, May 13.

James Hubert Breaux is described as 5’11, approximately 180 lbs, with white hair and a white beard, possibly wearing jeans and a gray tee-shirt, and a black medical alert bracelet.

Breaux could be facing serious medical conditions. Crowley PD describes him as harmless and unarmed.

He was last known to be traveling west, likely using backroads and traveling slowly, in a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate C281416. He was last seen in Rayne at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, but he used his bank card at about 7:30 p.m. that night at the Pilot Gas Station in Iowa.

A family member told News 10 that he’s showing possible early signs of dementia.

Crowley police said he usually has constant contact with his daughter and girlfriend but hasn’t had contact with either since Friday afternoon.