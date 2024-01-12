MIRE, La. (KLFY)– Mire firefighters are currently responding to a residential fire in the 100 block of Samba Lane, according to Mire Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters managed to tame the fire on the outside of the home.
No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.
More details will be shared when made available.
