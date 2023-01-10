CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The MegaMillions jackpot is over $1 billion and people are buying tickets left and right.

Some lottery hopeful, like Devin Johnson and Michael Fernandez, said they would go on vacation.

“I would take a very long vacation from work, buy a house, and then take the kids to Disney,” Johnson said.

Fernandez said he’d go on an extended vacation, help family and friends, and invest a good portion of it to make it last.

The jackpot has reached $1.1 billion dollars with a cash option of over $576.8 million. A winner has not been chosen since Oct. 14, 2022, making it three months since the jackpot has been touched. Other lottery hopefuls, like Angel Oquendo, share how they would help out.

“I would buy my mom a house, I’d buy myself a house and a decent nice car,” Oquendo said.

Others like Jonathan Willson and Clevland Benoit said they would help their community and churches.

Wilson said “I’ll help my community. help my family out and build some stuff on the west side of Crowley,” while Benoit said “I’d thank God for allowing me to win this and take care of my family, take care of my friends, and go to all the churches that’s in need.”