RAYNE, La. (KLFY) –A memory walk, a flag raising, and a wellness fair are kicking off the start of the MLK day program in Rayne, allowing the community to remember the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s contribution.

Hilda Wiltz with the MLK Day planning committee said the annual event brings the Rayne community together to celebrate. She said the reason the program is put together is to get the message out to young people about the sacrifices that were made.

“The reason we’re here today is to make sure everybody here knows the sacrifice our ancestors gave for this day,” Wiltz said. “For us to be able to march, for us to be able to raise the flag, and stand and be able to get a message to all the community. And the youth! That’s where it starts, it starts with them.”

Wiltz said this program has been put on by the city of Rayne for 30 years and this year’s program is being put on by the youth.

“The young children are controlling this entire program. If I get up, it’s only to thank them. So, we’re supporting our young people,” Wiltz said. “We’re supporting them in making sure they know the reason why we’re here.”

Some of the youth in attendance like Charlee Mae Blanchard and Noel Peter told News 10 the importance of the MLK Day program and the impact of Dr. king.

“The importance of this program is that it is a program and an event to honor an amazing man who had the courage that few has to stand up for himself and his peers and look oppression in the face and stop it in the war of segregation,” Blanchard said.

Peter also told News 10, “It would have a very wonderful impact on the world and the community because it will show people how to celebrate differences in the community.”

Filled with vendors and resources for the community, the annual MLK Day program in Rayne was a success.