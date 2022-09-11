RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Rayne Police Department (RPD), a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people.

Eric Arnaud, 31, was arrested on one count of home invasion, according to RPD.

Authorities said that around 11:25 p.m. Friday night, Arnaud forced entry through the locked front door of a residence in the 800 block of Margaret Street. Arnaud then used a stool to attack multiple people within the residence.

He then fled the house and was arrested within blocks of the crime scene.

Arnaud was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.