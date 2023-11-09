ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– On Wednesday, an Acadia Parish jury found Christopher W. J. Dugas, Jr. guilty for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, according to District Attorney Don Landry.

Dugas was arrested in March of 2021 after authorities found him with a 9mm handgun during a traffic stop in Crowley.

He was convicted in 2018 of aggravated flight from an officer and was prohibited, by Louisiana law, from possessing a firearm.

A sentencing date has not been set yet for Dugas, but he faces a sentencing range of five to 20 years on the firearm charge and one to 10 years on the possession with intent to distribute CDS, according to District Attorney Don Landry.

