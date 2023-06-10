RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Today the Rayne Police Department reported that shortly after 10:30 p.m. last night a man was killed in a car collision on Interstate 10 westbound.

Authorities say that Kevin Johnston, 30, of Lafayette was driving west on I-10 when he was struck by another vehicle also travelling west. After the collision, Johnston exited his vehicle onto I-10 and was fatally struck by another vehicle.

According to witnesses, Johnston had been driving erratically for several miles before the initial accident. RPD say that they are unsure if impairment or a medical condition was the cause of Johnston’s erratic driving. A blood toxicology sample was taken to be analyzed.

This crash continues to be investigated.