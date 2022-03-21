CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Is it trash, or is it treasure? A Crowley man named Harry May found items in his back yard that could share information about the city’s past.

“As I was excavating the dirt to get these blocks and bricks and everything out of the trash. I’m finding artifacts from machinery that dates probably back 75, maybe 100 hundred, I don’t know,” said Harry May, who is a landscaper.

Harry May and his wife, Mary May, have been living in their home in the Crowley area for three years.

“It was a mission when I first got here to take all the vines out, to beautify the neighborhood, if you will. I love this neighborhood,” he said. “It intrigues me because I’m living on a Cooley here in Crowley.”

In Harry’s backyard he discovers different artifacts.

“With this type of system here; with the artifacts I’m finding with the big bolts and everything I’m saying that there was a drag line or something here one time or a bulldozer,” he said. “Some type of heavy equipment and this is where they were at the shops to do the maintenance on that type of heavy equipment.”

“This is the remains of when they were doing the infrastructure of the drainage system in Crowley years ago, and I dug it up.”

Besides digging up the different machinery pieces he discovered something else that might date back in time too.

“I pulled out this Confucius with child and all I did with a toothbrush, Dawn and bleach, and it’s probably been down there for 30, 40, 50 years like everything else,” said May.

“Is it trash or treasure? They can be the judge.”

He adds his backyard has old red cypress trees.

“I’m sitting on all these old red cypress wood. I’ve been around, and the best of the best is red Cypress in the world, and I’m sitting on it,” he said.

“Harry can always see the beauty in something,” said Mary May, wife. “You never know what you might find cleaning up your own backyard. It can be very rewarding.”

The couple say if there is anything money profits on the items discovered they will like to donate the money to the woman’s shelter. Harry added he would like to give the artifacts to a University or museum. As well as he would trade some wood for an exchange.