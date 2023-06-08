UPDATE 6/8/23 6:11 P.M.: The 6-month-old twins have been retrieved from the apartment.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said they are searching the area for the suspect, as he was not inside the apartment.

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – State and local authorities are on the scene of a hostage situation in Church Point.

Acadia Parish Sheriff, K.P. Gibson, has confirmed it is an active hostage situation.

According to a family member, a man is barricading himself and two young children inside Centennial Village Apartments off of Wilson St.

News 10 said there are at least two dozen police units on the scene.

SWAT, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Church Point Police are on the scene.

Information is limited at this time but will be updated once released.