ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.

Rontrell O. Mosely, of Houma, was found guilty in a jury trial on Dec. 6.

According to the press release, Mosely was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills after the vehicle he was in was stopped in Rayne on Sept. 16, 2021.

Mosely faces a sentence of imprisonment at hard labor for one to 20 years and may be fined up to $50,000, the press release said.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 14, 2023.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elliott Cassidy, with assistance from Shelly Maturin.