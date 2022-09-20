CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in correlation to the overdose of Cody Gabriel, stated Crowley Police.

Justin Bernard was arrested without incident for second-degree murder, said police.

On July 19, police responded to the 1200 block of Lurose Drive, where Cody Gabriel was found breathing but unresponsive.

Gabriel was transported to the hospital where he later on died, said police.

Crowley Police stated that in a video posted to social media, Gabriel was discovered drinking “lean” and taking several Ecstacy pills.

Bernard was seen on the video pushing Gabriel to drink and hands him the pills believed to be Ecstacy. He then put the pills into Gabriel’s mouth and stated “overdose b***h,” stated police.

Bernard was arrested and transferred to Acadia Parish Jail on a $250,000.00 bond, police said.