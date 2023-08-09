EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — LSU-Eunice is closed on Wednesday, Aug. 9 due to a campus-wide power outage, authorities said.

The outage was caused after a transformer was hit early Wednesday morning during renovation work on Manuel Hall, according to officals.

All offices are closed until further notice. A decision on reopening campus for business and other LSUE activities for the remainder of the week will be made later today.

For more information, check lsue.edu and LSU Eunice social media for the latest updates.