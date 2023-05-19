EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – The Eunice Police Department requested State Troopers to investigate an officer-involved shooting on James Place near Perchville Rd. in Acadia Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

It is currently an active scene, so State Police are asking the public to please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 337-332-8080.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.