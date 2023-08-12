CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)– Charlene Richard, a Catholic servant of God, was memorialized Friday at St. Edward Catholic Church in Church Point.

Richard, known as the “Little Cajun Saint”, was born in January of 1947 and died in 1959 when she was 12 years old. She died at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where she was treated briefly for acute acute lymphatic leukemia.

“She works miracles for people, so we know her as our ‘Little Cajun Saint’,” Nanette Reiners, a Church Point parishioner, said. “And no matter what time of the day, night, there is always someone at the grave. It can be 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, but someone is always around praying to her.”

If Richard is canonized, she would be the first official saint from Cajun Country.