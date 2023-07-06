RAYNE, LA. (KLFY) — Rayne landmark Landry’s Feed Store was destroyed after a devastating fire last week. Owner Dan Landry says he’s grateful for the 70 years of service and hopeful for a few more.

“God never gives you anything that you can’t handle. He has a reason for all this. We may not like it at first and all that, but we’re very thankful the store in Crowley was there and that we can fall back on that. And we’re very grateful for all the people of this area,” said Landry.

The original Landry’s food store was opened in Rayne in 1954 by Landry’s parents. By 1963 the business grew and was relocated to Texas Street, where it would stand for 70 years.

The success of the feed store allowed Landry to open a second location run by his brother just seven miles away in Crowley, a location Landry says will carry on the family legacy through the hard times.

“We’re manning it, we’re increasing the volume for that store, and we feel that we’re here to serve the people of Acadiana, not just Acadia Parish,” Landry said.

Landry says the people he’s gotten to know over the years have changed his life and reached out to his family since the fire to offer their thoughts and prayers, making the loss easier to handle.

“We’re just so thankful for all they’ve done, and we want to put out our thanks and gratefulness at this time. We’ve had some people that are with us for the whole 70 years. All through the years we had the parents, the grandparents, even their kids have come to our store. It’s a family affair,” said the owner.

Because of the love for the people who visit the store, Landry says he has not given up on the idea of rebuilding and reopening business in Rayne. “We just have a tremendous love for the city. We’re looking at the possibilities and all that. We might rebuild maybe not as big. We’re looking at it tremendously. You have to have your faith in God, or you’ll never go on, you’ll be lost.”

Landry says he looks forward to working side by side with his brother at their second location in Crowley while he plans out the possibility of rebuilding.