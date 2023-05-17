RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder in connection with a shooting in Rayne, police said.

Tayvion Amondrae Williams, 18, of Lafayette was arrested by Rayne Police after a shooting early Monday morning.

The Rayne Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Barbara Street at 1:24 a.m. Monday after fifteen handgun rounds were fired into a residence occupied by two adults and two children, authorities said.

Tuesday evening, Rayne detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Williams. Police said Williams was arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges shortly before the Rayne Police Department arrest warrant was signed.

Williams will be held on a $150,000 bond for the Attempted First Degree murder charge, authorities said.