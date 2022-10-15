ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

Deion Devon Ben, 27, of Lafayette faces narcotics charges, as well as possession of stolen property, and three counts of burglary.

Over the last several weeks, APSO has investigated daytime burglaries in which the suspect(s) would rummage through the home looking for things of value.

During the investigation, a vehicle of interest was located in the Lyons Point area of Acadia Parish, which was an area with similar burglaries.

Authorities stopped the vehicle of interest, identified Ben as the driver, and found several stolen items from recent burglaries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ben was then arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Sheriff KP Gibson said the following:

“Our deputies believe that Ben and possibly other suspects are responsible for up to 10 burglaries from various portions of our parish. We will continue our work to resolve these cases for our victims of these crimes.”

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.