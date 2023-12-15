ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette driver died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Interstate 10, about three miles west of Louisiana Highway 35, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said Tiffany Baker of Dodson was driving a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage east on I-10 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the road and hit the back of a a 2015 International 18-wheeler that was parked on the right shoulder of I-10 East.

Christopher Baker, 45, who was the front passenger of the Mitsubishi, was pronounced dead at the location of the crash. Tiffany Baker suffered from minor injuries, and the driver of the International sustained no injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Tiffany Baker for testing, and it was determined that the driver of the International was not impaired after he submitted a breath sample.

This is an ongoing investigation.

