ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Acadia Parish man says he is the victim of theft after trying to purchase a home and taking legal actions against his former attorney to try and recover the money he lost.

The owner of Terro Investments, who wants to remain anonymous, says it has been a headache, along with wasted time and money ever since he gave a lawyer he hired almost $33,000 to close on a property earlier this year. He says he doesn’t understand how the attorney he hired is still able to practice after allegations of this happening to others.

“A normal person would be in jail for stealing, you know, that much amount of money. So I just don’t understand why just because he’s an attorney, that he’s able to still be walking around free,” he says.

Terro Investments’ owner says everything seemed normal in the beginning when they began to purchase the property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We purchased a home and a rental property and we used Jade Andrus, Andrus and Andrus for the closing. Paid him with a cashier’s check for the total amount. And he was supposed to distribute the money from there,” he added.

He says the last thing he expected to receive was a notice of repossession of the property four months later.

“In August, we got a repossession letter stating that the house was being repossessed,” said the Terro owner.

He says he was shocked and confused, since he thought everything was taken care of.

He says that’s when he contacted Andrus and was told not to worry.

“So we tried contacting them multiple times. Finally, we contacted him and he said he was going to take care of it. Not to worry about it,” he said.

He says he trusted things were being handled until a few months later, he got another notice about the property being put up for auction.

“We got it only on a Thursday and we had to come up with the money that afternoon,” he added.

He says he had to get a loan to pay another thirty-three thousand dollars, to redo the process of purchasing the property only to not have his calls returned. He says that’s when he decided to take action and try to recover the initial amount he gave Andrus.

“We filed a police report. We went to the disciplinary board in baton rouge, filed a complaint there and we also hired an out-of-town attorney to take in a civil suit also.””

The owner of Terro Investments says he just wants to make sure people are aware of situations like this.

We reached out to Andrus for a statement but was unable to get one at this time.

Latest Posts