CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police said a juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.

When they arrived, police found two people who had been injured and 30 spent high-powered rifle casings.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crowley Police at 337-783-1234.