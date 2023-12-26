ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man has died in a two-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP said they were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 91 south of Clement Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Thomas Harelson of Jennings.

Officials said an investigation of the incident revealed the crash occurred as Harelson was driving a Lincoln Continental north on LA 91 when he crossed the center line as he was attempting to navigate a curve. Upon doing so, he struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on in the southbound lane.

Harelson was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Tahoe was also unrestrained, and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment is unknown, and toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

