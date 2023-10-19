ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A 75-year-old Iota man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Michael Myers of Iota, who was driving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata north on LA 13, started making a left turn to enter Ellis Road when a 2023 Ram pickup that was several vehicles behind hit Myers’ vehicle after attempting to pass numerous northbound vehicles.

Authorities said both vehicles were moved out of the road and struck utility pole. Myers sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Any signs of impairment on Myers’ part is unknown, but toxicology results were submitted.

The Ram pickup was driven by Dwayne Thomas, and he received aid at the scene for the minor injuries he sustained. After submitting a breath sample, it was determined that no alcohol was in Thomas’ system, and he showed no signs of impairment, according to State Police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is an ongoing investigation with pending charges.

Related Posts