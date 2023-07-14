ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman from Egan Louisiana is speaking out after she says Restore Louisiana promised to rebuild her home after the hurricane in 2020, but nothing has been done yet.

Marcel Langley said, “They’re advertising on TV, and they are not standing behind what they are saying. It’s talk the talk but they don’t walk the walk.”

While Langley says she feels blessed to still be in her home, she is afraid that it might fall down around her. Langley says that the house’s porch is falling apart, the gutters are gone and there is rain leaking into her house.

Langley also expressed her concern for her nearby neighbors as she said, “There’s other elderly and other families going through the same thing as me and probably similar conditions or worse.”

News 10 did reach out to Restore Louisiana and The Office of Community Development who say they cannot comment on specific issues.