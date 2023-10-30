ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Reports of criminal activity involving technology such as skimmers is becoming more common with law enforcement.

K.P. Gibson with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says numerous law enforcements are investigating the use of card skimmers.

“Numerous law enforcement is investigating the fact of people using skimmers on credit card machines and a skimmers, is a device that looks just like the credit card machine itself at the point of sale, and they place some over it and what it does, it obtains the number of the credit card, when you swipe the card or insert the card,” said Gibson.

Card skimming theft can effect anyone who uses their credit or debit cards at ATMS, gas stations, restaurants or retails stores. The information collected by skimmers will often lead fraudulent purchases.

Card skimmer

Before using your card on any card reader, users should check for alignment issues between the card reader and the panel underneath it. Physical inspections of card readers and keypads can often reveal if a fraudulent device is present.

Difference between a normal card reader and a card reader with a skimmer placed on top

When making purchases at a gas station, law enforcement advise people to use a credit card instead of a debit card to take advantage of credit cards zero liability protection. If using a debit card, run it as a credit card to keep your PIN safe incase a skimmer is present.

“People who go to the point of sale and decide to use a credit card or a debit card, just remember that you have more protection with a credit card than you do with a debit card. So maybe consider that aspect of protecting yourself,” said Gibson.

Law enforcement say that everyone should regularly monitor their card activity through banking statements or accessing your account online.

