CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The sheriff of Acadia Parish sent out a press release today, noting his deputies recently completed a check on a portion of the parish’s listed sex offenders, and everyone they visited was in compliance with local and state regulations.

“During this round of checks, 45 sex offenders were visited from various areas of Acadia Parish,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson. “Deputies found that all were in compliance during the visits. Our goal is to assure that sex offenders are following the requirements set forth by law. By making random unannounced checks, we are focusing on the public’s safety and looking for compliance versus non-compliance.”

According to publicly available records found online through the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office as of April 19, there are currently 155 offenders in Acadia Parish. Of those listed online, the following are listed as non-compliant:

Dustin Angelle (Tier 1) of Church Point. He allegedly failed to send community notifications. He was convicted on carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2005.

(Tier 1) of Church Point. He allegedly failed to send community notifications. He was convicted on carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2005. David Breaux (Tier 1) of Crowley, listed as homeless. He allegedly failed to pay fees and renew his registration. He is also accused of moving without notification and providing false information. He was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2010. An active warrant is out for his arrest.

(Tier 1) of Crowley, listed as homeless. He allegedly failed to pay fees and renew his registration. He is also accused of moving without notification and providing false information. He was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2010. An active warrant is out for his arrest. Edward Mott (Tier 1) of Crowley. He allegedly failed to send out community notifications. He was convicted in 1999 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. An active warrant is out for his arrest.

(Tier 1) of Crowley. He allegedly failed to send out community notifications. He was convicted in 1999 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. An active warrant is out for his arrest. Martelle Mouton (Tier 1), location unknown. He allegedly failed to pay fees and failed to renew his registration at a local level. He was convicted in 2013 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. An active warrant is out for his arrest.

(Tier 1), location unknown. He allegedly failed to pay fees and failed to renew his registration at a local level. He was convicted in 2013 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. An active warrant is out for his arrest. Jonathan Regan (Tier 2) of Rayne. He allegedly failed to pay fees and renew his registration. He was convicted in 1997 of molestation of a juvenile and sexual motivation. An active warrant is out for his arrest.

Tier 1 is the lowest level of sex offender in Louisiana. Tier 3 is the highest.

You can search for registered sex offenders in Acadia Parish.