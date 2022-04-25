RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — This Saturday, April 30, from noon to 3 p.m., First Baptist Missionary Church will be holding a free community health fair. The purpose of the fair is to encourage healthy lifestyles, manage diseases, and even help children cope with bullying.

Health screening and health consultations will be available. Some of the services will include: COVID testing/ vaccines, Diabetes checks, EKGs and more. There will also be a thirty minute Bully Box presentation for the whole faily from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

The health fair will take place at 100 Mervine Kahn Dr. in Rayne.