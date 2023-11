CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)– A former mayor of the town of Church Point is now dead.

Harold Beaugh died at the age of 101.

Beaugh was a councilman for Church Point in 1966 and held the position until 1973. He became mayor in 1974 and served until 1999.

Church Point is honoring the former mayor by raising flags at half-staff in the town starting Thursday, Nov. 30 until Friday, Dec. 8.

