ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– After a two year hiatus, the flood mitigation assistance grant is back and Acadia Parish residents are being told they should apply.

The police jury is encouraging residents in the area to apply for FEMA’s flood mitigation assistance program.

If awarded the grant, homeowners who experience repetitive flood loss can get assistance raising their homes by two feet.

Police Jury president Chance Henry says in order to qualify for the grant, homeowners must have flood insurance backed by the N-I-F-P and have repeated damage from flooding.

“Some people that have applied in the past are reapplying now. so its like you’re never out of the pool once you’ve applied. as long as you keep submitting your information every time there’s an application process, we’ll keep putting you up.”

You must apply by October 14th to be considered for grant allocations in January 2023.