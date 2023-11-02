RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Five people were arrested after Rayne police said they vandalized a rehab center Friday night.

Authorities said police responded at approximately 10 p.m. Friday to a report of suspicious activity at the former location of Rayne-Branch Hospital, now known as the Hope Recovery Center, located at the 300 block of South Bradford Street.

Officers arrested five suspects, who were charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business, which is a felony. All five were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail where they posted a $1,500 bond each the following morning.

The five individuals charged in the incident were:

  • Logan Joseph Alger, 19, of Rayne
  • Kennedy Cade Castille, 19, of Rayne
  • Brett Joseph Lorenz, 18, of Carencro
  • Gentry Michael Mouton, 18, of Scott
  • Drey Michael Olivera Chamizo, 18, Rayne

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

