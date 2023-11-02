RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Five people were arrested after Rayne police said they vandalized a rehab center Friday night.
Authorities said police responded at approximately 10 p.m. Friday to a report of suspicious activity at the former location of Rayne-Branch Hospital, now known as the Hope Recovery Center, located at the 300 block of South Bradford Street.
Officers arrested five suspects, who were charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business, which is a felony. All five were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail where they posted a $1,500 bond each the following morning.
The five individuals charged in the incident were:
- Logan Joseph Alger, 19, of Rayne
- Kennedy Cade Castille, 19, of Rayne
- Brett Joseph Lorenz, 18, of Carencro
- Gentry Michael Mouton, 18, of Scott
- Drey Michael Olivera Chamizo, 18, Rayne
Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.
