RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Five people were arrested after Rayne police said they vandalized a rehab center Friday night.

Authorities said police responded at approximately 10 p.m. Friday to a report of suspicious activity at the former location of Rayne-Branch Hospital, now known as the Hope Recovery Center, located at the 300 block of South Bradford Street.

Officers arrested five suspects, who were charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business, which is a felony. All five were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail where they posted a $1,500 bond each the following morning.

The five individuals charged in the incident were:

Logan Joseph Alger, 19, of Rayne

Kennedy Cade Castille, 19, of Rayne

Brett Joseph Lorenz, 18, of Carencro

Gentry Michael Mouton, 18, of Scott

Drey Michael Olivera Chamizo, 18, Rayne

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

