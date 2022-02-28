CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) Church Point Police seized five hand guns in several hours during its weekend parade.

Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said multiple arrest were made after the guns were recovered from the parade route and the streets around the parade route.

In addition to the weapons, he said, several arrest were made for fighting, other disturbances and juvenile drinking.

No additional incidents were reported, he said.

“As for everyone who attended and had a good time and assisted us in keeping things safe and secure by doing your part in abiding by the law I graciously thank you all and thank you for coming pass a good time.” Chief Thibodeaux.