RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Landry’s Feed Store was on fire Thursday morning, temporarily shutting down Hwy. 90.

Pictures sent to KLFY News 10 by show smoke bellowing from the feed store that celebrated their 70th anniversary in May. Witnesses say fire fighters were called out to the fire sometime around 6 a.m.

Fire officials are currently investigating and no cause has been determined, however, chemicals and fertilizers available at the business could have made the fire worse.

Traffic on Hwy. 90 has returned to normal.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.