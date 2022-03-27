ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Saturday night leaves one dead and two with minor injuries. Colette Babineaux, 35 of Lafayette was killed in the crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a fatal two-vehicle collision on I-10 between Egan and Jennings right around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. The initial investigation revealed a truck heading east on I-10 was struck from behind by a car driven by Babineaux. After the car hit the truck, it went off the roadway, hit a tree, and caught on fire. The truck spun around and stopped in the median.

Babineaux did not exit the car after impact and died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the truck had minor injuries. There is no information on whether the occupants of either vehicle were wearing seat belts. Standard toxicology results are pending and the crash is still under investigation.