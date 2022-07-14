ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The family of Mazey Guidry, the 8-year-old that died in a car accident on Tuesday, is hoping that their personal tragedy will help save lives.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in Eunice near LA 91 and Arpent Drive. Her family wonders if there is anything that could have been done to keep her safe. “I think it just hasn’t completely sunken yet, but it’s very difficult,” says Jessica Billedeau, Guidry’s aunt.

The family recalls Mazey’s personality. “Very spunky and spontaneous,” said Jessica. “Even if it was a stranger, she would not go without giving them a hug and telling them that she loved them. She was very attached to anyone; it doesn’t matter who she came across,” added Haley, the step-sister.

The family explains that 44-year-old Carla Lacombe of Eunice ran off the roadway after hitting a pothole near Arpent Drive while looking at her GPS on her phone trying to make an appointment for her daughter. Furthermore, the pickup truck rotated before impacting a culvert and overturning. The 8-year-old was in the front passenger seat.

“She was in a seatbelt, but either because of her weight, she slipped right out whenever the truck ended up going airborne or whenever the truck started flipping and falling into pieces, the pressure of the seat belt did come off, and it ejected her,” said the step-sister.

The family said they regret not following regulations. With changes to the child passenger laws in recent years, occupants under 13 years of age must be seated in the rear seat when a rear seat is available, police said. “By law, you are supposed to be 13 and reach a certain weight. She was not, unfortunately,” said

Haley.

“We take advantage of a lot. We don’t think it’s gonna happen to us or our family or our loved

ones until it happens,” said the aunt.

A GoFundMe has been set up.